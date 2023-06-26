Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $202.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $296.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

