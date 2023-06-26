Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Andersons has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Andersons’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Andersons by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.