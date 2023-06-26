R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.00

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.10 ($0.60), with a volume of 135255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

R&Q Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a quick ratio of 1,042.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.43. The company has a market cap of £176.42 million, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 0.39.

About R&Q Insurance

(Get Rating)

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R&Q Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R&Q Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.