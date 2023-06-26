Sagar Lonial Sells 34,854 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Featured Stories
