Sagar Lonial Sells 34,854 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.