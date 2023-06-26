Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $23.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,195,147.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,496 shares in the company, valued at $26,704,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $2,315,492.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,195,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock worth $54,568,167 over the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Samsara by 13,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

