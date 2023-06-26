SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $133.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

