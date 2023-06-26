Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. 1,597,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

