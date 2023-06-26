Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 4.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $52,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.63. 32,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,603. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

