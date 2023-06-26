Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. 145,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,643. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.