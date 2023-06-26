Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Schweiter Technologies Stock Down 13.9 %
OTCMKTS:SCWTF opened at $768.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $845.30. Schweiter Technologies has a 1 year low of $768.66 and a 1 year high of $893.00.
About Schweiter Technologies
