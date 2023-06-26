Scotiabank Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FINGF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

