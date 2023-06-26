SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,341 shares of company stock valued at $660,940. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.97. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.