Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases 3,130 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 193,112 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

