Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 436,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 792,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after buying an additional 501,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.