Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.85 (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.8473 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

Shares of SHKLY remained flat at $87.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sinotruk has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Featured Articles

