SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Wei Han Tan Acquires 17,054 Shares

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) Director Wei Han Tan bought 17,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wei Han Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Wei Han Tan acquired 1,542 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,878.00.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE:SPNT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.75. 372,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,915. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

