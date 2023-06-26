Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

