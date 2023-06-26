Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Haywood Securities

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$4.67 and a 52-week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.17.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 1.023913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

