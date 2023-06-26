Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $62.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

