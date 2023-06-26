Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Financial Survey

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) and Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spirit Airlines and Grupo Aeroméxico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 8 1 0 2.00 Grupo Aeroméxico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Grupo Aeroméxico.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Grupo Aeroméxico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.45 billion 0.33 -$554.15 million ($4.25) -3.86 Grupo Aeroméxico N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroméxico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Grupo Aeroméxico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -8.50% -6.24% -1.17% Grupo Aeroméxico N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Grupo Aeroméxico on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 194 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo. It provides services to 43 destinations in Mexico and 42 international destinations from Mexico. The company also promotes passenger loyalty programs. As of July 19, 2019, it had a fleet of 122 airplanes that include Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

