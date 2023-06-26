St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading 20% Higher

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 29,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 71,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$55.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores gold and copper. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project that covers an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.