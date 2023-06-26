State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

