State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $133.49 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

