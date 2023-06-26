State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,475 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

