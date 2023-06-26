State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 771 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GS opened at $316.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

