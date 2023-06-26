Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.