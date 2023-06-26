Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Steel Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Steel Partners from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.