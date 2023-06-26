StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INFI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,608.46% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,323,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.