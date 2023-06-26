StockNews.com Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

