StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 90.57% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

