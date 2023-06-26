StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WWE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

