StockNews.com Lowers Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Sell

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WTRG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,950. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

