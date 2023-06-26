StockNews.com Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.64 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,866,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.