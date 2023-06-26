StockNews.com Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

