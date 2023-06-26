StockNews.com Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.
Novavax Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
