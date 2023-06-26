StockNews.com Lowers RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

