StockNews.com Lowers RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $49.20.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
- Get a free research report on RedHill Biopharma from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.