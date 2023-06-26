Stone Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stone Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 345,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 187,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $80.78. 361,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,697. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

