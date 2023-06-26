Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,619 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,619 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.42. 68,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,423. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

