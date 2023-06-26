StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 6.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 3,778,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,311,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

StoneCo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 114,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 43.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 408.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

