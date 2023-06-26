STP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.17 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $76.51 million and $8.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.94 or 1.00040630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04130551 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,681,576.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

