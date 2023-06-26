Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 26th (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE)

Strong Global Entertainment’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 26th. Strong Global Entertainment had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 16th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Strong Global Entertainment Stock Performance
SGE opened at $3.22 on Monday. Strong Global Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.35.
Strong Global Entertainment Company Profile
