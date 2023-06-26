Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.
