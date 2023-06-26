Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.89.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 53,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 53,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,821.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,251.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,836 shares of company stock worth $613,532. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

