SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %
Shares of SIVB stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
