SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.39.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

