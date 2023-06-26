Sweat Economy One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,625,364,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,308,290,178 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

