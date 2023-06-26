Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

SNV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,193. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

