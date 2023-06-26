Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 741,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $905.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBLA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.