Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.69.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,951 shares of company stock valued at $41,865 over the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

