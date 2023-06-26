TD SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 27th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. TD SYNNEX has set its Q2 guidance at $2.25-2.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Barclays cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

