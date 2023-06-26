TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.21

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.21 and last traded at C$25.27, with a volume of 723634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Cormark dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.30. The stock has a market cap of C$36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.0611318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 140.78%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

