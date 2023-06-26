Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) vs. WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Head to Head Comparison

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenet Fintech Group and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.22 -$39.70 million N/A N/A WaveDancer $11.19 million 0.53 -$17.75 million N/A N/A

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A WaveDancer -152.21% -198.64% -127.66%

Summary

WaveDancer beats Tenet Fintech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

