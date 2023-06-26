Terra Price Hits $0.65 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Terra has a total market cap of $195.92 million and $88.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 301,860,774 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

